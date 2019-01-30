Stand Up to Cancer Awards 2019 Laura Ziskin Prize to Two Doctors

The pair of clinical investigators will join in a bicoastal collaboration to use radiation and immunotherapy pre-operatively to help the body create its own vaccine to fight breast cancer.

Stand Up to Cancer awarded the 2019 Laura Ziskin Prize in Translational Research to two clinical investigators who will join in a bicoastal collaboration to use radiation and immunotherapy pre-operatively to help the body create its own vaccine to fight breast cancer. A clinical trial is currently in development.

Award winners Drs. Silvia Formenti of Weill Cornell Medicine Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center in New York and Heather McArthur of Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles will share a $250,000 grant for their yearlong project. They will be working with a team of immunologists, bioinformatics specialists and biostatisticians.

The prize was awarded at the 2019 SU2C Scientific Summit in Santa Monica.

"These two doctors, with their complementary backgrounds, have serious potential to develop treatment protocols that could provide better outcomes for breast cancer patients and perhaps reduce mortality," said the selection committee chair John Glaspy, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine.

Awarded annually, the Ziskin Prize is named for legendary Hollywood producer and Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Laura Ziskin, who lived with breast cancer for seven years before she died in 2011.

The prize, inaugurated in 2012, was created with $1.1 million designated for this purpose in Ziskin's will.