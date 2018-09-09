Stand Up to Cancer Telecast Raises Best-Ever $124M

The live show was SU2C' s sixth biennial fundraising telecast since the organization launched in 2008 and marks 10 years in its fight against cancer.

Stand Up to Cancer raised more than $123.6 million in connection with its Friday telethon, marking its best-ever fundraising special.

The pledged funds will be directed to collaborative research programs utilizing SU2C' s scientific oversight in both the United States and Canada.

"Having more than 70 broadcast and cable networks and streaming and social platforms donate the time to air the show is record-breaking for SU2C, and we are profoundly grateful for their commitment," said Sherry Lansing, a member of the Stand Up to Cancer Council of Founders and Advisors and member and past chairperson of the board of directors of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a nonprofit organization of which Stand Up to Cancer is a division. "This was our best-ever fundraising special. The more than $123.6 million pledged will support extraordinary new research programs that will save lives."

The telecast featured several stars from entertainment, sports and science along with cancer survivors who have benefited from SU2C-supported research.

The telecast was co-executive produced by Bradley Cooper along with executive producers David Jammy and Katy Mullan of Done + Dusted, Madeline Marotto, Stand Up to Cancer Co-Founders Lisa Paulsen and Pamela Oas Williams, and Bedonna Smith of Anonymous Content.

"Progress for patients is what Stand Up to Cancer is all about, and I find the research advancements and how they are helping people with cancer to be absolutely stunning," said Cooper, who lost his father, Charles, to lung cancer in 2011. "SU2C' s scientists have begun to make the impossible, possible … to give patients new hope that they can become long-term survivors. In my role as a co-executive producer of the telecast, I' m honored to be part of the team making the public aware of how their contributions are changing — and saving — lives."

The telecast aired on more than 70 broadcast and cable networks and streaming and social platforms live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

To date, more than $603 million has been pledged in support of SU2C's cancer research programs. Donations can be made online at www.StandUpToCancer.org and at 1-888-90-STAND (78263) in the U.S.

