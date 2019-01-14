Stand Up to Cancer Unveils $50M Endowment Fund Goal

The endowment will be used to support SU2C's annual operating activities and fund its life-saving cancer research.

Stand Up to Cancer on Monday unveiled the Stand Up to Cancer Legacy Endowment CIRCLE, with the goal of raising $50 million by the end of 2019.

The endowment will be used "to support SU2C's annual operating activities as it enters its second decade of raising money and awareness to accelerate groundbreaking cancer research and therapies that save lives now."

More than $10 million has already been committed. Founding CIRCLE contributors include David Alden and Dina Al-Sabah, Washington, D.C.; Mark and Debbie Attanasio, Los Angeles; the Fisher Family, San Francisco; Arte and Carole Moreno, Angels Baseball Foundation, Phoenix; Jerry and Martyl Reinsdorf, Chicago; Peter and Sheel Seidler, San Diego; Bud and Sue Selig, Phoenix/Milwaukee; and Lewis Wolff, Los Angeles.

"We are grateful for the incredible support from the Founding CIRCLE contributors for this newly launched endowment fund, which will ensure that SU2C's life-saving work continues for years to come," said Sherry Lansing, SU2C co-founder and past chairperson of the board of directors of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, of which Stand Up to Cancer is a division. "These founding contributors not only understand the ubiquitous impact of cancer — striking one in three Americans in their lifetimes — but the extraordinary impact of Stand Up to Cancer's research. Our successes to date include FDA approvals for five new treatments for breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers and difficult-to-treat leukemia in children and young adults in its first decade, with additional promising research already submitted for FDA review or nearing completion."

Added SU2C co-founder and CFA member Katie Couric: "In true SU2C fashion, members of our Founding CIRCLE are working together to support critically important cancer research. The Legacy Endowment CIRCLE is a validation of our core principle that we are stronger when we stand together. This Endowment is providing a renewable resource to power future cancer research. While we have made tremendous progress, we are on the precipice of new breakthroughs that will help more patients and save more lives."

The mission of SU2C, which launched in 2008, is to raise funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking translational research that can get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives. One hundred percent of donations received from the public support SU2C's collaborative cancer research programs. More than $603 million has been pledged in support of SU2C’s innovative research programs so far.