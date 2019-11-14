12 Standout Timepieces From Brands Loved by Pharrell Williams, Robert Downey Jr.

Choose an opulent wristwatch (in vibrant color or sleek steel) this awards season from jewelers including Audemars Piguet, Hublot, Chopard and Harry Winston.

In time for awards season and red carpet mania, men can try these five tech-forward timepieces in bright, bold hues that announce their super-luxury status.

1. MB&F

Like the jellyfish that inspired it, the HM7 Aquapod Platinum Red (with 60-second flying tourbillon atop its concentric vertical movement) glows in the dark; $165,000, at Westime, L.A., and Cellini Jewelers, New York or mbandf.com.

2. Richard Mille

The RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat is ultralight, thanks to a case crafted of carbon and quartz TPT, with a baseplate and dial made of Grade 5 titanium. Pharrell Williams is a brand fan; $135,000, at Richard Mille, Beverly Hills and New York or richardmille.com.

3. Audemars Piguet

A marine ceramic bezel and dial are offset by a camouflage rubber strap on the 44mm Royal Oak Offshore Self-Winding Chronograph, limited to 400 pieces; $32,200, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills and New York or audemarspiguet.com.

4. Hublot

Copper is fixed with aluminium oxide to create the hue of this Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire. The timepiece features a self-winding skeleton chronograph movement; $106,000, at Hublot, Beverly Hills and New York or hublot.com.

5. De Bethune

The DB28’s 18-karat pink gold case is surrounded by floating lugs in blued mirror-polished Grade 5 titanium. An hours ring is also crafted in titanium by De Bethune, loved by Robert Downey Jr.; $125,000, at Westime, L.A., and Cellini Jewelers, New York or westime.com or cellinijewelers.com.

For women, show your metal with a power statement watch at every price point. These seven stainless steel timepieces feature mechanical precision and classic styling for her.

1. Jaeger-LeCoultre

The Reverso One Duetto features a silvered gray dial in a diamond-embellished case, which flips to reveal a second dial in deep purple; $10,200, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills and New York or jaeger-lecoultre.com.

2. Girard-Perregaux

On the Cat’s Eye Plum Blossom, a tiny flower blooms to reveal a small seconds function on a mother-of-pearl dial; 62 brilliant-cut diamonds stud the bezel; $15,600, at Feldmar Watch Company, L.A., and Wempe Jewelers, New York or girard-perregaux.com.

3. Chopard

The 36mm Alpine Eagle in scratch-resistant Lucent Steel A223 sports a galvanic blue dial in a sunburst motif that’s inspired by an eagle’s iris. Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong'o and Zoey Deutch have worn Chopard gems in the past month; $10,100, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza and New York or chopard.com.

4. Rado

Taking cues from a timepiece that originally debuted in 1957, the 35mm Golden Horse Automatic features a date window at 3 o’clock on a green dial and a 38-hour power reserve; $2,050, at Feldmar Watch Company, L.A. or rado.com.

5. Grand Seiko

Gold hour markers on a rich green dial accent the SBGH271 Rikka Summer Special Edition. This 40mm automatic timepiece has a 55-hour power reserve; $6,300, at Grand Seiko, Beverly Hills, and Seiko, New York or grand-seiko.com.

6. Grand Seiko (right)

Spring Drive; $4,900, at Grand Seiko, Beverly Hills, and Seiko, New York or grand-seiko.com.

7. Harry Winston (left)

Project Z13; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills and New York or harrywinston.com.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.