Stanley Anderson, 'Spider-Man' and 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dies at 78

Stanley Anderson as the judge in the finale of 'Seinfeld'

He also did voiceover work in ads for Democratic candidates and issues across the country.

Stanley Anderson, the stage, film and TV actor known for playing the president in a number of movies, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 78.

Anderson died Sunday, six weeks after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Anderson had numerous credits to his name, including playing General Slocum in Spider-Man (2002), and he played the president in The Rock (1996) and Armageddon (1998). He also played the judge in the finale of Seinfeld and Drew Carey's dad on The Drew Carey Show.

Anderson's career began with the Seattle Repertory Theatre, continued with the Actor's Theatre of Louisville and more than 20 years at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

His role in Arena Stage's The Piggy Bank earned a Helen Hayes Award for best supporting actor.

Anderson was a long-time member of three labor unions for actors, his family said.

"He was most proud, ultimately, of the part he played in politics," his family said.