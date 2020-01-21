Hot Docs: Stanley Nelson to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

The veteran U.S. documentarian is known for chronicling the African American experience with films like 'Freedom Summer' and 'The Black Panthers.'

Stanley Nelson, whose films Freedom Summer, Freedom Riders and The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution chronicle the African American experience, will receive the 2020 outstanding achievement award at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

Nelson will be in Toronto to take part in a keynote conversation and a partial retrospective of his films during Hot Docs' April 30 to May 10 run.

"His (Nelson's) contribution to documentary is unprecedented, with his powerful films providing incisive commentary on the African American experience, while restoring his subjects to their rightful place in history," Shane Smith, director of programming for Hot Docs, said Tuesday in a statement.

Nelson has also received a Peabody Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences and the National Medal in the Humanities for his work, which includes Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, and his latest film, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, which debuted at Sundance in 2019.