Star-Studded Documentary on Carlyle Hotel Lands Emmy-Winning Composer

Emmy-winning composer-pianist Earl Rose has written the score for director-writer Matthew Miele's Always at the Carlyle, a feature documentary about New York's iconic hotel that features interviews with George Clooney, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and more.

The film, which Good Deed Entertainment (Loving Vincent) will distribute in North America, will premiere next month in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Rose has performed at The Carlyle in Bemelmans Bar both as a soloist and with his trio for 23 years. His score is said to feature a wide range of styles reflecting the history of the 87-year-old landmark.

"It is intended to reflect the long history of the hotel and the many diverse guests who have stayed there from the Royals of England to Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones, to A-list Hollywood and fashion celebrities and the heads of world famous art galleries and museums," he said.

The final end title song, "It's Better Up Here," has music by Rose and lyrics by Amy Ward. A soundtrack CD will be released in conjunction with the May release of the film.

The documentary also features interviews with such major personalities as Wes Anderson, Alan Cumming, Angelica Huston, Tommy Lee Jones, Roger Federer, Jon Hamm, Lenny Kravitz and Graydon Carter, along with longtime staffers and relatives of the architects, designers and financiers who originally built The Carlyle.

Always at the Carlyle will premiere at New York's Paris Theatre on May 8 with a run scheduled at the Quad Cinemas. A Los Angeles premiere will follow May 18 with runs scheduled there and in other cities, plus a London screening May 22. Miele and Rose are expected to do post-screening discussions.

Rose's music has appeared in many films and television shows, including PBS American Masters' Johnny Carson: King of Late Night, the Peabody Award-winning PBS documentary Inventing L.A.: The Chandlers and Their Times and TCM's Emmy-winning Stardust: The Bette Davis Story.

He also performed his own original music in Garry Marshall's film New Year's Eve and has written for such television shows as Shameless, The Magicians and The Brave.

Rose is also featured in Last Night at The Carlyle, a podcast recorded at The Carlyle produced and hosted by Miele (Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's) and Sara Gore.