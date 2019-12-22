Box Office: 'Star Wars' Rises to $176M Opening, 'Cats' Scratched With $6.5M

'Bombshell' also comes in behind expectations at $5.1 million, although the true test for all three pics will be their performance over the holidays.

Jedi Knights and singing felines made for a wild, curious ride at the pre-Christmas box office.

Though coming in notably behind the last two films in the trilogy, J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker easily banished the competition to a galaxy far, far away with a big weekend launch of $176 million at the North American box office and $374 million globally.

Domestically, the movie scored the third biggest December debut of all time behind Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 ($248 million) and Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 ($220 million).

Because the two latter pics opened further away from Christmas, box office analysts are unanimous in saying that the true test for Rise of Skywalker will be its performance once presents are unwrapped on Dec. 25 and moviegoers are free to return to leisure activities, rather than rushing to finish their shopping and attend holiday parties.

Overseas, the latest Star Wars pic opened to $198 million, behind the last two movies in like for like markets. While it opened No. 1 in nearly every market, it wiped out in China with $12.1 million.

Potential challenges facing Skywalker include mixed reviews and a B+ CinemaScore. Also, it's the first Star Wars pic made by Lucasfilm and Disney not to earn an A or A- from audiences. Exit scores on PostTrak are more promising.

Heading into the weekend, Rise of Skywalker was tracking to open to $170 million. More bullish industry observers believed it could approach $190 million to $200 million.

Rise of Skywalker — which cost Disney and Lucasfilm as much as $300 million to produce before marketing — also marked the third biggest opening of 2019 to date behind fellow Disney releases Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million) and The Lion King ($191.7 million). The film caps off a historic year for the Disney empire, which has amassed nearly $12 billion in global ticket sales, including Fox titles.

Meanwhile, Tom Hooper's Christmas event movie Cats was badly scratched in its debut with $6.5 million after landing a C+ CinemaScore and getting ravaged by critics. The adaptation of the hit stage musical had been projected to earn double that in its debut.

From Universal and Working Title, the $100 million PG musical hopes to make ground in the coming days as families become available. (Two years ago, The Greatest Showman bowed to $8.8 million over Christmas on its way to grossing $174.3 million domestically.) In an unheard of move for a movie already in release, the studio has sent thousands of theaters an updated print of the film with "improved visual effects."

Cats came in No. 4 behind stalwart holdovers Jumanji: The Next Level and Frozen 2.

Sony's Jumanji 2 grossed a sturdy $26.1 million in its sophomore outing to jump the $100 million mark (it finished Sunday with $101.9 million domestically) and $312 million globally.

Lionsgate's Bombshell came in slightly behind expectations in its nationwide expansion with $5.1 milion. The Fox News drama placed No. 6 behind fellow Lionsgate release Knives Out, which grossed $6.1 million in its fourth weekend for a global total of $185.6 million.

Of the three movies, Bombshell — an awards contender — boasts the best Rotten Tomatoes score (65 percent), followed by 57 percent for Star Wars and a mere 19 percent for Cats.