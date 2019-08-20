'Stardust': First Look at Johnny Flynn as a Young David Bowie

The film charts Bowie's first road trip of America as a pre-fame 24-year-old.

One of the greatest icons in music history is returning.

In this first-look image from upcoming feature Stardust, Johnny Flynn – best know internationally as the lead in Netflix comedy Lovesick – stars as a 24-year-old David Bowie in 1971 as he embarks on his first road trip to America, only to be met with a world not yet ready for him.

Stardust – which was first announced ahead of this year's Berlin Film Festival – offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie's first and most memorable alter ego Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world's biggest cultural figures.

Emmy-winning Brit Gabriel Range (I am Slave, Death of a President) directs from a script by Christopher Bell (The Last Czars).

Alongside Flynn (Beast, Les Miserables) as Bowie, Stardust also stars Jena Malone (Nocturnal Animals, Hunger Games) as Bowie’s wife Angie and Marc Maron (Joker, Glow) as Bowie’s struggling record company publicist Ron Oberman.

Produced by Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig of BAFTA-nominated Salon Pictures, Stardust is being sold worldwide by Film Constellation. Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing.