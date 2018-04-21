Stars Bid on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Walk-on Role, Ferrari at Race to Erase MS Benefit

Michael Eisner, Jack and Kelly Osbourne; Avril Lavigne and Aaron Paul were among the attendees at the massive, multi-room silent auction.

If there was one underlying theme to Friday's Race to Erase MS at the Beverly Hilton it was: if you’re giving money to charity, you should get some cool stuff in exchange.

In keeping with this concept, the evening began with a massive, multi-room silent auction that opened at 6:30 pm giving guests two hours to decide if they wanted a Curb Your Enthusiasm walk-on role (snapped up for $16,000); two nights at the Four Seasons Beijing (a bargain at $500); yoga classes and even something for the proletariat: gift coupons for Pink’s hot dog stand ($25).

Race founder Nancy Davis said she wanted this year’s event to be an especially big blowout because it was the organization’s 25th anniversary and there was plenty to celebrate. “During that time 15 MS drugs have been put on the market,” Davis said. “When we started, there was nothing, zilch. Now we’re going to find a cure.”

While there would be other, even more expensive stuff to bid on later in the evening, at 8:30 pm guests entered the ballroom and heard remarks from HQ Trivia game host Scott Rogowsky and Davis. Then came a full-blown fashion presentation with dozens of models showing off the Alice + Olivia collection. Seated beside the runway were Jane and Michael Eisner, who had a unique interest in the show: The company’s CEO/founder Stacey Bendet is married to their son, Eric. The former Disney CEO pronounced the show, “an Academy Award-level performance.”

It was at about this moment that Joan Collins exited the room. It turns out there was shrimp in her salad and the British actress has a terrible allergy to shellfish. “It could kill me,” she said as she left the table where she’d been seated with Nancy’s mother, Barbara Davis.

Unfortunately, that meant Collins couldn’t bid on the live auction (that came right after a three song performance by Elle King) where the actress could have acquired a Pomeranian puppy for $9,000; had dinner with Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack Osbourne at Sharon’s L.A. home (Collins would easily have passed the one requirement for this buying item: “All guests much complete a background check prior to the dinner.”) Plus the $15,000 final bid would have been small change to the former Dynasty star. And while Byron Allen said the Ferrari Portofino that went for $250,000 no longer fit with his lifestyle (“I’ve got three kids; I’m an SUV guy now,” he said), Collins was made to have Italian wheels like that.

After the live auction, the auctioneer asked in a voice that modulated between shrill and eardrum splitting for 100 members of the audience to each donate $1,000 so another $100,000 could be raised. This seemed to go on for longer than the Oscars, but eventually the money was raised.

It was like a calming salve when Sayeda Garrett, who wrote the Michael Jackson’s megahit “Man in the Mirror” came on and sang her song accompanied by a trio of back-up singers.

The night ended with a six-song set by dance rapper Flo Rida. Among those on hand were Jack and Kelly Osbourne; Avril Lavigne, Aaron Paul, Randy Jackson, Anne Heche, Victoria Justice and LaToya Jackson. The event raised $1.6 million.