Stars Go for Soft Makeup, Pink Lips and Flushed Cheeks at the Oscars

From Amandla Stenberg to Yalitza Aparicio, rosy pink lips, flushed cheeks and natural beauty were the winners on the red carpet this year.

The Oscars red carpet is the grand finale of a two-month fashion parade. So maybe the lack of statement makeup this year was more a matter of letting clothes shine than a case of glam fatigue. Either way, everywhere you looked the makeup was softer and more subdued than at past awards season events this year.

Roma co-stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira both went with nearly nude lips and fresh skin. Makeup artist Carissa Ferreri went for a peachy lip, soft light eye and glowy skin using Arbonne blush in Blossom over Aparicio's cheeks and eyelids and two lipsticks in the shades Lily and Zinnia.

Stars including The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, in beaded silver Miu Miu, also went for a softer look when it came to makeup. Kali Kennedy used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo "on the high planes of the face with my fingertips, followed by Pat McGrath Highlighting Trio Fine Gold 003." Then he sketched a cat eye shape with Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black and fine-tuned shape with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner.

Gemma Chan's makeup artist Monika Blunder kept the focus on a flushed cheek and winged liner on the eye as did Moani Lee, who also used Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black on the eye, Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in Nude and Lust Lipgloss in Flesh Fantasy to create a chic yet understated look for Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.

Nominee Melissa McCarthy stepped out in a Brandon Maxwell pantsuit and a clean, green makeup look using 100% PURE's natural, fruit-pigmented cosmetics. "I wanted her skin to be flawless and her eyes to really pop. We went for a classic smokey eye and a gorgeous soft lip," said makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. Amy Adams, who stars as Lynne Cheney in Vice, was also fresh-faced thanks to Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow and Magic Cream.

Less was definitely more when it came to the winning beauty looks at the Oscars.