Stars to Wear St. Jude Pins at Emmys (Exclusive)

The pins from the nonprofit children's research hospital are being distributed by the Red Carpet Advocacy agency that Hollywood costume designer Arianne Phillips created with Carineh Martin.

Support for a social cause could be the most fashionable thing to wear on the red carpet. That is, if Hollywood costume designer Arianne Phillips and her Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD) agency business partner, Carineh Martin, have anything to say about it. The agency is devoted to advocating for social progress by bringing together talent, stylists and brands to raise awareness and funding for charities. For this Sunday’s 71st Emmy Awards, RAD has teamed up with the Memphis-based non-profit, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Martin and Phillips exclusively told The Hollywood Reporter that RAD has distributed gold St. Jude pins to “nominees, stylists, publicists, managers, agents and networks” to wear on the red carpet at the Emmys as a way to support St. Jude and honor September’s designation as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. St. Jude has set up a fundraising platform for donations at stjude.org/September.

Founded by comedian Danny Thomas in 1962, St. Jude has had a wide range of support from Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey, Anne Hathaway, Tim Allen, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams and, of course, Thomas’ daughter Marlo Thomas and her husband, Phil Donahue.

“The red carpet, with its millions of engaged fans, provides a unique opportunity for talent to not only talk about their exceptional work, but to also inspire people to get involved with social progress,” Martin told THR. “Who doesn’t want to help by simply wearing a pin or saying a few words about a nationally beloved organization that’s finding cures and saving children’s lives? It’s organic and it’s purposeful. “

Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness arm of St. Jude, told THR that Danny Thomas ”inspired his friends in the entertainment industry to rally people everywhere to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s mission of ‘Finding cures. Saving children.’” He added that the legacy lives on through Marlo Thomas, her sister Terre, her brother Tony, and their families. “And through the generous efforts of our celebrity friends, we continue to connect with new generations of St. Jude supporters who will help us reach our vision that no child should die in the dawn of life.”

A joint statement from Martin and Phillips said, “We look forward to an evening of fabulous fashion, the celebration of exceptional talent, and the powerful glow of purpose. It feels particularly relevant to today’s culture and climate to celebrate both artistry and advocacy in a purposeful way.”

Pins have been a popular way for stars to show their support for an array of social and political issues (such as Planned Parenthood, GLAAD, the ACLU, and Time’s Up) on the red carpet. In March 2018, Michael Bloomberg’s New York-based gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety pins doled out special pins ahead of the Oscars in the wake of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

The Time’s Up logo on the pins first worn at the Golden Globes in January 2018 were designed by Phillips, after the costume designer was called to a Sunday meeting at CAA by those spearheading the movement and Reese Witherspoon asked her if she could design a pin. “By a series of crazy things, that ended up becoming the logo. It was [almost] by default,” says Phillips.

RAD recently kicked off a string of private talks focused on social entrepreneurship; the first was held in August at h Club, the London-based social club that recently opened a branch on Vine Street in Los Angeles. In July, the agency partnered with Levi’s and Margot Robbie, with whom Phillips worked on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for a contribution by the denim brand (featured prominently in the film) to Robbie’s favorite charity, Australia-based Youngcare, which supports young people living with disabilities.