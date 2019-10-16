Starz Warns Comcast Xfinity Subscribers Will Lose Access to New 'Power,' 'Outlander' Episodes

The move follows Comcast telling customers it will replace 17 Starz channels in its TV packages from Dec. 10 amid an escalating carriage renewal dispute.

Lionsgate has already warned that carriage renewal talks with Comcast could "get nasty."

Now its Starz network on Wednesday told Comcast Xfinity customers that they will lose access to new episodes of hit shows like Power, Outlander and Vida. The pending loss of popular TV shows comes as both sides issue competing statements blaming the other for dropped channels amid an escalating carriage dispute.

Comcast on Tuesday told Xfinity subscribers on its website that it will remove 17 Starz channels from its TV packages from Dec. 10, while adding the Epix service to its offerings. Starz a day later replied with its own statement that warned popular TV shows had no worthy replacements for fans when dropped by Comcast.

“Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed line-up of premium television content. However, months before our contract deadline and in spite of our best efforts to engage in meaningful discussions, Comcast has publicly stated their intention to drop our networks from all packages and bundles, ignoring industry precedent and demonstrating a total disregard for its customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders," Starz said.

Network execs are hoping customers turn against Comcast for swapping out Starz for Epix programming and not reducing their monthly subcription price for what Starz regards as inferior TV product. Channel blackouts during carriage disputes have become common as traditional cable and satellite TV providers deal with changing viewer habits in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Shares of Lionsgate plunged in late August amid rumors that Comcast will not renew a pact that makes Starz and Starz Encore available to its cable TV subscribers as part of its main lineup. And Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns last month told an investors conference that the upcoming carriage renewal talks with Comcast for its Starz and Starz Encore services could produce a heated battle.

"Could it get nasty? Sure. I'm not sure anyone benefits from that, but sometimes it's necessary," Burns told Wall Street analysts. As the current carriage deal between Comcast and Starz gets set to expire at the end of the year, Comcast on its website said it was weighing the costs of offering Starz channels amid renewal talks.

"We regularly review our programming and sometimes make changes to ensure we're offering a wide variety of programming at the best value. We look at a variety of factors, including customer viewership and programming costs when making these decisions," Comcast told its customers.

For its part, Starz warned Xfinity subscribers they are set to lose access to popular TV shows they value as fans. "Starz subscribers recognize the value of our programming, which elevates and captures diverse voices in storytelling that appeals to women, African American, Latinx and other under-served audiences," the premium channel said.

Starz added it will aim to reach a new deal with Comcast "that is fair, reasonable and ensures our shared customers’ continued access to a lineup of premium television content that speaks to them."

As Starz faces the prospect of losing Comcast and its 21.6 million TV subscribers, Lionsgate earlier announced a multiyear agreement with AT&T, which will make the Starz and Starz Encore premium linear and HD channels and on-demand content available to subscribers of DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse, all of which are owned by the telecom giant.