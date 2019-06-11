Former Starz Exec Marta Fernandez Joins Macro

She'll serve as president of Charles D. King's TV production company.

Former Starz exec Marta Fernandez has lined up her next gig.

As expected, Fernandez has been tapped to serve as president of Charles D. King's Macro TV Studios.

Fernandez will oversee the television slate for the studio, which focuses on telling stories from the perspective of persons of color. Fernandez, who was instrumental in the development process for Starz's critical darling Vida as well as Spartacus, Boss and the upcoming P-Valley, departed the premium cable network May 20 following a 12-year run.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Marta join us to lead our television group. Her spot-on creative instincts, refined taste level and wealth of experience have made her a true force in our business. Additionally, she is a champion of storytellers and groundbreaking projects that align with our company’s overall mission. We are thrilled to be working with her,” said Macro CEO and former WME partner and agent King.

Fernandez inherits a Macro slate that includes Netflix's Gentefied and Raising Dion and projects in development like the Tupac Shakur docuseries and Ava DuVernay's Dawn, based on Octavia E. Butler's book of the same name.

“I have long admired both Charles and Macro's dedication to amplifying the voices of artists of color and commitment to raising up the next generation of storytellers. I am excited to start this new phase of my career and continue to champion inclusive storytelling,” said Fernandez.