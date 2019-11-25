Starz to Launch Streaming App in 20 Countries Next Year

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has lauded the app, available in the U.S. and five foreign countries, as "a critical and proven driver of domestic OTT growth." Starz says it also gives it "access to key consumer data insights."

Lionsgate's Starz on Monday said it will roll out its StarzPlay app in an additional 20 countries next year after its recent launch in the U.K., France, Germany, Mexico and Brazil and success in the U.S.

It didn't immediately detail which international markets would get the app next year.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer on a recent earnings conference call lauded the app as "a critical and proven driver of domestic OTT growth" and signaled the company would soon announce details of a further international push. "It gives us even greater control over our content offering and allows us to further enhance the consumer experience."

Starz management has over the past year repeatedly signaled it has big plans for the Starz streaming service, especially its growth potential abroad. The streaming service added a record 1.2 million subscribers in the U.S. during the most recent quarter to get to 5.6 million streaming customers domestically and 27 million customers globally by the end of September.

"Starz has experienced great success with the Starz app domestically, remaining ahead of the streaming curve with more than 5.6 million OTT customers to date, and that number continues to climb," said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch on Monday. "Expanding our direct-to-consumer product into the global arena with the launch of the StarzPlay app gives subscribers seamless entry to our platform and premium content on their device of choice, while also providing us with access to key consumer data insights as we continue to position ourselves for success in the evolving content ecosystem."

For approximately $5 per month, subscribers can use the app to watch Starz Originals, such as The Spanish Princess and Dublin Murders, as well as curated series, including The Act and Mr. Mercedes, and such movies as Hitch, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and No Country for Old Men.

The StarzPlay app allows up to four users to watch simultaneously and also view offline downloads of select content. Starz subscribers from Mexico's Totalplay can authenticate and stream content using the app. Other select international cable, satellite and telecom partners will soon be able to use similar authentication and use of the app.