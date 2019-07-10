Starz Play Takes 'Pennyworth' for Europe, Latin America

Jack Bannon stars as the young Alfred Pennyworth in the series about Bruce Wayne/Batman's butler.

In Europe, the streaming deal covers the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Starz Play, the streaming service of Lionsgate premium TV unit Starz, has picked up Epix original series Pennyworth for Europe and Latin America.

Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) plays the young Alfred Pennyworth in the 10-episode drama about the man best known as Batman Bruce Wayne's butler.

The series from showrunner Bruno Heller focuses on Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who is not yet Bruce's father, in 1960s London.

Ben Aldridge plays Thomas Wayne. The drama also stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Dorothy Atkinson (Hanna), Paloma Faith (The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television and based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Starz has touted the international expansion of the Starz Play streaming service, with analysts saying it would be particularly appealing for CBS Corp. if it ends up reaching a deal to acquire Starz from Lionsgate. Starz has 24.7 million subscribers, with 4 million by way of the Starz streamer in the U.S. and 3 million internationally.