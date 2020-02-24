Stassi Schroeder On 'Vanderpump Rules' New Castmembers, How She Sees the Series Evolving

"It's like, how could this show not just grow with us? You know, you can't just take one of us out and replace us because we're still around each other. No matter what," Schroeder said.

The success of Bravo's hit reality series Vanderpump Rules has been "slow and steady," according to one of the original castmembers, Stassi Schroeder.

"People do ask me that a lot, and they're like, 'When was the moment where you’re like whoa, I'm kind of successful or this is a successful show,' and it was just very slow and steady for me, I think. I don't feel like anything was overnight," she told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

Premiering in 2013, Vanderpump Rules centers on the lives, loves and drama of Lisa Vanderpump's staff at her West Hollywood restaurant SUR, and the castmembers, including Schroeder, have come a long way throughout the show's eight seasons.

Schroeder discussed the newest development in the current season: a slew of new castmembers, saying, "I think Dayna's pretty good. I laugh at everything she says. She's honest. She's open, she's not afraid to really get in there. The other girls, I don't really know that well."

She continued: "I think they're just a lot younger, and so it's like if I were to go on [Real] Housewives. You know, they'd be like 'What is this bitch doing up in here?' That's kind of how I feel about the other ones. It's like I don't know how to relate to them. And I'm all about a new castmember, when it's like Lala, caused a lot of drama and now one of my best friends. James [Kennedy], causes a lot of drama, great for television. But you have to kind of integrate them in a little more, so I think it's just been a little overwhelming for us to have so many of them 'cause we kind of just don't understand what we're doing."

She also spoke about how she sees the Bravo series evolving throughout future seasons, explaining that it all comes down to the strong, true friendships between the cast.

"We were cast because we were truly all dating each other and we were truly all best friends. And that hasn't changed, so even when we're not filming, they're still the people that I call and hang out with and travel with and spend holidays with. They are my chosen family. So as long as, I mean, I don't see that ever ending, the fact that they're always going to be in my life."

She added: "It's like, how could this show not just grow with us? You know, you can't just take one of us out and replace us because we're still around each other. No matter what. So, I mean, if the viewers want to see us, if they do want to grow with us, we obviously aren't going to pretend to go work at SUR, you know. I wonder do people want to watch us growing up?"

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Watch more in the video above.