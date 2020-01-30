12 Statement Bands Seen on Ring Leaders Brad Pitt, Dan Levy, Jay-Z

Jeff Goldbum, Jharrel Jerome and Daniel Kaluuya have also been spotted in big, bold cocktail and signet rings (often worn in multiple) on the red carpet.

When it comes to extras on the red carpet, guys are continuing to get into the ring game by wearing big, bold cocktail and signet styles, often in multiple.

In a nod to his interest in beekeeping (at his Chateau Miravel estate in France), Brad Pitt has been wearing a David Yurman signet ring with a bee motif non-stop during awards season -- at the Globes, the SAGs and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra photo calls.

Ansel Elgort accessorized with a sapphire ring from Tiffany & Co. at the Globes, while Dan Levy adorned his hands with five Cartier rings at the American Music Awards. Jay-Z has worn a striking cobalt blue ring, designed by Lorraine Schwartz, on many red carpet occasions.

KJ Apara, Stephan James, Chadwick Boseman, Lil Nas X and Nick Jonas have all been donning standout David Yurman signet rings.

“My favorite move is one ring on the pinky and one on the ring finger, which I call the ‘Rain Man’ because I stole the look from Tom Cruise; it draws the eye in when there are two,” Hollywood stylist Ilaria Urbinati told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that her clients who most often wear rings are Dwayne Johnson, Donald Glover, Milo Ventimiglia and James Van Der Beek.

Jason Momoa and Lucky Blue Smith, styled by Jeanne Yang, also like to flaunt statement rings in multiple.

And stylist Adam Ballheim says that clients Jharrel Jerome and Lakeith Stanfield frequently accessorize with a mix of rings on the red carpet. At the Critics' Choice Awards, Jerome went for three white gold Bulgari rings with pavé diamond detailing.

"It was a nice juxtaposition to the 'street style' vibe of the Louis Vuitton suit [Jharrel] was wearing," says Ballheim. "Sneakers and diamonds are an unexpected combo for a red carpet; it's a little tongue-in-cheek. Lakeith also loves rings. He's worn Bulgari as well as David Yurman, but he likes mixing in his own personal and vintage pieces that he's collected over the years. My personal advice for anyone going for a ring moment is to really go there. Don't wear just one or even just two. Stack them, wear on your thumb or pinky, alternate styles. Have some fun with it!"

1. Bulgari

Jharrel Jerome wore this white gold and diamond Serpenti ring to the Critics’ Choice Awards; $15,700, at Bulgari boutiques and bulgari.com.

2. Cartier

Dan Levy sported the 22-diamond white gold Juste un Clou ring at the American Music Awards; $4,050, cartier.com.

3. Messika

Move Titanium ring set with a brilliant-cut diamond; $850, messika.com.

4. Tiffany & Co.

Jeff Goldblum recently has worn the 18-karat gold Makers black onyx signet ring; $3,200, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills and tiffanys.com.

5. Stephen Webster

The gold Flipside Sovereign ring flips to reveal a beetle image; $3,500 (with six-letter engraving), stephenwebster.com.

6. Foundrae

Gold and enamel Big Daddy Course Correction signet. Daniel Kaluuya wears the brand; $4,675, foundrae.com.

7. David Yurman

Brad Pitt has worn the brand’s gold Petrvs bee signet ring throughout awards season; $3,400, davidyurman.com.

8. Hoorsenbuhs

One-of-a-kind, numbered 18-karat yellow gold Sacred Double Tri-link ring; $15,800 (or in sterling silver, $2400) at Hoorsenbuhs in Santa Monica or hoorsenbuhs.com.

9. Dana Kemp

18-karat yellow gold ring with white diamonds; $15,800, (310) 278-7100 or at danakempjewelry.com

10. Gabriela Artigas & Company

Yellow gold plate Flat Balloon ring; $390 at Gabriela Artigas in West Hollywood, gabrielaartigas.com

11. Lorraine Schwartz

This ring has been worn by Jay-Z on multiple occasions in 2019: Lorraine Schwartz 18-karat white gold ring set with 12 carats of cobalt blue spinel; price upon request, info@lorraineschwartz.com, (212) 268-2008

12. M. Cohen

18-karat yellow gold 3MM Curb Band ring; $3970 at M. Cohen or mcohendesigns.com

