Statue of Liberty, Seinfeld and 'SNL': Media's Top Figures Reveal Favorite New York Icons

THR asked 2018's 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media — the teams and players who drive (and chase) the 24/7 news cycle — to identify the icons that truly define the city. While most agreed that New York is "bigger than any one person," as Sean Hannity put it, many named key figures without whom Gotham would never be the same.

"The Statue of Liberty. She's the only one who must remain forever — the rest of us come and go. That impermanence is the theme of one of my favorite essays about New York — by Colson Whitehead two months after 9/11." — Jodi Kantor

"Jay-Z" — Megan Twohey

"Spike Lee" — Dean Baquet

"Naked Cowboy" — Nancy Dubuc

"The Yankees" — Jeff Glor

"The cops and firefighters with the New York accents who call you 'dee-ah.'" — Megyn Kelly

"The actors and actresses of Broadway." — Gayle King

"Nathan Lane" — John Dickerson

"SNL" — Mark Lazarus

"The Mister Softee ice cream trucks, which I am completely and totally addicted to." — Sean McManus

"The bodegas." — Trevor Noah

"No one person is bigger than New York." — Sean Hannity

"Jerry Seinfeld" — Rand Morrison

"There was this lady who used to yell, 'Shut up, bitch!' to me every time I walked into my apartment on 85th Street. And one day she was gone! And I worried! I was like, 'Oh my God, where's the lady?' I loved her. I mean, I got used to her." — Hoda Kotb

