Stay-at-Home Fashion Inspiration: How Hollywood Stars Lounge

Hollywood may be taking a beat, but casual styles recently worn by Jessica Alba, Sophie Turner and Chrissy Teigen offer plenty of comfy, cool inspo.

As Hollywood adjusts to a new normal indoors, A-list stars are providing fashion inspiration with cozy knits, silky pajamas and cool hues while social distancing, lounging with family and creating videos for TikTok.

These comfy threads range from a springtime kimono to oversized joggers. Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen and more stars have rocked loungewear lately.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones may be over, but Sophie Turner is still turning heads. While taking a stroll in Beverly Hills on Jan. 24 — several weeks before Los Angeles was mandated to stay indoors — Turner wore the Avenue hoodie ($128) and matching sweatpants ($118) in forest green by Alo Yoga.

Jennifer Lopez

The Golden Globe nominee for Hustlers received this chalk-toned sweatshirt and matching pair of joggers from Naked Cashmere for her 50th birthday as a gift from fiance Alex Rodriquez. The moment was captured in a one-year anniversary video that Rodriguez shared on Instagram. Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone are Naked Cashmere fans, too.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, the host of Quibi's new show Chrissy's Court, donned a cream-color, full-length silk kimono on March 29 from Olivia von Halle, made from 100 percent 19 momme silk ($920). This robe features a pink and blue printed palm pattern, accentuated with a matte silk tie.

She showed off the robe on Instagram alongside husband John Legend, during the fantasy wedding of their daughter's favorite stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh. Selena Gomez recently wore Olivia von Halle's Black Silk Nightdress ($390) as well.

Jessica Alba

Alba raised the bar for chic pajamas. For several TikTok videos, the Honest Beauty founder stayed comfortable in L*SPACE's silky Luna PJ set, in the shade Sangria ($145), on March 16.

Jenna Dewan

The dancer got cozy in Splendid sweats during this "Safer at Home" period. Dewan turned to its tie-dye Horizon Hoodie ($158) and Horizon Jogger ($148) for a walk in L.A. on April 4. Isla Fisher and Alba also sported the label recently, both wearing Splendid's Fernwood Active drawstring hoodie and matching sweatpants in heather gray.

Hailey Bieber

Before stay-at-home orders were in place, Hailey Bieber was ahead of the loungewear curve. In February, she was spotted wearing a matching set from Livincool: a sky blue cropped sweatshirt ($100) and loose-fitting joggers ($100) with embroidery detailing.