Staycation Destinations: Redesigned Peninsula Spa, New Waldorf Astoria Wellness Club

No need to check in to check out these luxury Beverly Hills spa facilities, just in time for Memorial Day staycations.

The official start of summer is here. But those stuck in town for the long weekend need not despair. Just in time for Memorial Day, two of Los Angeles' most desirable destination hotels have created a reason to stay local.

Since opening in 2017 the Waldorf Astoria has attracted a starry crowd including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Cameron Diaz and Gwen Stefani, now the hotel has announced the launch of its Private Wellness Club. Aimed at locals and limited to a select number of participants (price upon application), membership includes complimentary valet, use of the La Prairie Spa locker room, steam room, showers and lounge, and a complimentary skincare analysis with the spa's lead technician. Members will also have access to the hotel's state-of-the-art, 24-hour Technogym, complimentary weekend morning yoga classes on the hotel's rooftop; one private yoga class and one personal training session are also included in the membership.

The big draw, however, is likely to be unlimited access to the hotel's stunning rooftop heated swimming pool with panoramic views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood (normally reserved for hotel guests) and food service provided forThe Rooftop by famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

"We are pleased to welcome our neighbors to the delights of the La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills," Vanessa Williams, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills told The Hollywood Reporter. "This special program offers an unparalleled experience. It is designed to make a daily workout program feel more like a luxurious interlude in a beautiful oasis, rather than an onerous chore."

Meanwhile, across the street at the The Peninsula Beverly Hills, the spa has undergone a chic redesign, courtesy of Beverly Hills-based interior design firm Forchielli Glynn, which also gave the hotel a head-to-toe makeover last year. "We put great care into embracing the residential charm of The Peninsula Beverly Hills as a haven for our guests," said managing director Offer Nissenbaum. "The new design of the spa, much like our recently refreshed guest rooms, represents quintessential Beverly Hills luxury."

New additions to the zen urban retreat include a pink Himalayan salt sauna; a private hair and makeup studio where guests can get red carpet ready; and a spa cabana offering a poolside menu of express massage, facial and nail treatments by Australian-based Ayurvedic Aromatherapy line Subtle Energies, which is exclusive to the Peninsula spa in the US.

Named one of the top 10 spas worldwide by readers of SpaFinder, the spa menu has also been revamped with a host of new skincare lines and treatments including the $1600 Liquid Surgery Facial by German skincare brand Medical Beauty Research (previously only available at their NYC location) which uses the brand’s revolutionary MBR Liquid Surgery Serum and claims to transform the skin by reanimating the fibroblastic structures and reducing facial micro contractions to prevent wrinkles, so one looks like they spent the weekend in Baja rather than Beverly Hills.