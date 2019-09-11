Justin Baldoni's Teen Drama 'Clouds' Finds Its Stars (Exclusive)

Steffan "Fin" Argus has signed his deal, while 'Annabelle Comes Home' actress Madison Iseman and singer and former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter are in negotiations to join him.

Warner Bros.' teen drama Clouds has found its stars.

Relative newcomer Steffan "Fin" Argus, Annabelle Comes Home actress Madison Iseman and singer and former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter have nabbed leading roles in the project, which is set to begin shooting next month in Montreal.

Justin Baldoni, who tackled the teen weepie Five Feet Apart, is back in uplifting-teen-tragedy mode, helming the true story of Zach Sobiech, a high school kid who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Sobiech faced the disease by turning to music and writing the song “Clouds,” which went viral as a YouTube video and reached No. 1 on iTunes prior to his death in 2013 at the age of 18.

The project is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher, written by Sobiech’s mother, Laura Sobiech. Kara Holden wrote the script.

Argus will play Zach, who at first doesn’t take the disease very seriously. When reality begins to set in, he realizes he would like to make a difference. The actor nabbed the role in part due to his musical abilities; when he was younger, Argus was a member of Kids Bop, the sensation that recorded albums and toured North America performing kid-friendly pop songs.

Carpenter, who is also a singer and released an album earlier this summer, will play Sobiech's best friend with whom he writes songs. Iseman will play Sobiech's romantic interest.

The project is meant to have a major music component.

Andrew Lazar is producing via his Mad Chance banner along with the company’s Benjamin Simpson. Also producing are Baldoni and Casey La Scala.

The adaptation is a potential star-making turn for Argus, who got an early acting break starring on Awesomeness’ hit digital series The Commute and also appeared on an episode of X-Men spinoff show The Gifted.

Iseman, one of the stars of this summer’s horror flick Annabelle, next reprises her teen role for Jumanji: The Next Level. She is repped by Paradigm and Zero Gravity Entertainment.

Carpenter starred in Disiney’s update of Adventures in Babysitting. and also appeared in acclaimed drama The Hate U Give. The actress stars in Netflix’s teen rom-com Tall Girl, recently wrapped a starring turn in STX's Work It, which she also exec produces. Carpenter is repped by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSBC.