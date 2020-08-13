Steiner Studios to Build New Production Hub in Brooklyn

The new 500,000-square-foot filming facility is expected to support 2,200 industry jobs and create 1,800 construction jobs.

Amid a shortage of soundstages, New York is getting a new production hub.

Steiner Studios, a well-known Brooklyn-based soundstage operator that's been home to productions like Joker and The Marevlous Mrs. Masiel, is building a new 500,000-square-foot film and television facility in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn. Construction will be funded by $320M in private investment, along with approximately $15 million from the City of New York.

The new build is expected to support 2,200 industry jobs, create 1,800 construction jobs and advance diversity and equity in the media and entertainment industry. With Hollywood slowly returning to filming after the industry-wide COVID-19 shutdown, there's likely to be high demand for production facilities in the coming months and year — and this new facility could help alleviate that.

“Making sure that New York City’s economic recovery is both robust and fair requires us to couple investments in high-growth industries with demonstrated programs that increase workforce equity and inclusion,” said Vicki Been, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that New York City remains a hub for both industry investment and economic opportunity. Thank you to New York City Economic Development Corporation, the Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment, and Steiner Studios for their commitment to helping to bring economic opportunities to the City that are diverse and accessible to all New Yorkers.”

“Businesses are not only here to stay, they are doubling down on building their future right here in New York City,” said James Patchett, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation. “Today’s significant investment by Steiner Studios represents a major milestone for both Sunset Park and the City. This project will bring thousands of locally-accessible and family-supporting jobs, expand training opportunities for New Yorkers, and bring greater equity and inclusivity to the media production industry. As we continue to focus on our economic recovery and building a more equitable New York, private sector partnerships like these will play a critical role.”

“This new production hub builds on the City’s commitment to increasing access and opportunities for New Yorkers in the film and television industry with expanded soundstage facilities and centers for skilled job training and talent development,” said Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. “Situated alongside tech and garment manufacturing in the heart of the Made in NY Campus, the new facilities with added soundstage space will strengthen our local industry and raise the city’s profile as a global creative capital.”

“TV production is a thriving industry in New York, and this project helps jump-start the city’s economic recovery and growth,” said Doug Steiner, Chairman of Steiner Studios. “We’re beyond thrilled to have been selected, and to bring 2,200 high-paying jobs and opportunities to Bush Terminal.”