First Look: Stella x Taylor Swift 'Lover'-Inspired Fashion Collaboration

Dropping Thursday, the sustainable, limited-edition fashion line is inspired by Swift’s seventh studio album and her cat Benjamin Button.

Everything has been coming up rosy lately in Taylor Swift’s world. Now, the singer’s sweet new fashion aesthetic is moving to a whole new level; her highly-anticipated fashion collab with British fashion designer Stella McCartney (announced in June) is set to drop during the YouTube Live event on Thursday, Aug. 22 just ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, on Friday, Aug. 23. Today, McCartney shared the first images of the limited-edition Stella x Taylor Swift collection and news of her pop-up shop in New York with The Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday, Swift teased an image on Instagram of herself standing with McCartney in a studio amongst a sea of pastel mood boards (decorated with pastel clouds, kittens, and cotton candy-colored fashion items) while reviewing images of the forthcoming collection. Swift wears a pastel tie-dye T-shirt tucked into lemon-yellow cut-off denim shorts – both pieces from the collection.

The line also includes sweatshirts, bags, a reusable water bottle, and two exclusive pieces (a $795 logo handbag and a $1995 bomber jacket decorated with an arty airbrushed design), which will only be available for purchase at stellamccartney.com as of Thursday and in the Stella McCartney stores in London and New York beginning on Friday, Aug. 23. The Lover Experience Pop-Up Shop, sponsored by Capital One, will sell the complete merch line from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25, with more details on the location to be announced at the YouTube Live event.

In the Instagram post on Tuesday, Swift said, “It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellammcartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET!”

A press statement from McCartney says that the line is also inspired by “vintage graffiti, band tees, nostalgic memorabilia and Taylor’s lyrics, with some pieces also featuring Taylor’s cat Benjamin Button as a personal touch.” Indeed, the pop star’s new cat, Benjamin, appears on T-shirts and sweatshirts, as does the track list from Lover and newly-revealed lyrics “Summer’s a knife.”

The jersey fabric featured in the collection is “made from sustainable organic cotton,” the bomber jacket is crafted from “sustainable viscose, with an airbrushed heart at the front and glass rhinestone detailing, while the logo handbag is made from oyster-hued Eco Alter-Nappa leather, which contains recycled polyester and oils from vegetable waste and is solvent free,” according to the statement, which also said: “Taylor is a huge supporter of Stella’s pioneering work in the field of sustainability and is excited to be able to offer pieces to fans that are kinder to the environment.”

Fans can fill out a sign-up form at stellamccartney.com for more information on Stella x Taylor Swift to “be the first to know when it arrives.”