AWARDS 'Chernobyl's' Stellan Skarsgard Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Supporting Actor 5:32 PM PST 1/5/2020 by Jillian Forstadt The actor took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday night for 'Chernobyl.' Stellan Skarsgard took home the award for best supporting actor in a television series at the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday night. Up for the award were Andrew Scott, Alan Arkin, Kieran Culkin and Henry Winkler. The award marks the Chernobyl actor's first nomination and first Golden Globe win. The annual awards show saw Ricky Gervais return as host and aired on NBC.