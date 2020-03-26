Steph Curry Interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci About Coronavirus Facts on Instagram Live

"This is serious business, we are not overreacting," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the NBA star.

Steph Curry on Thursday interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci about the current coronavirus pandemic for his more than 30 million Instagram followers.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has become a household name thanks to his no-nonsense approach during the coronavirus White House briefings. However, he has been notably absent recently after reportedly bumping heads with President Trump.

More than 65,000 tuned into the Q&A between the Warriors star and Dr. Fauci. Curry asked for submitted questions on Wednesday, but the live stream also noted questions could still be submitted.

During the chat, Fauci stressed the importance of taking the virus seriously, especially younger people who may feel immune. He also said coronavirus is more dangerous than the flu because it is much more transmissible and has a greater overall mortality rate.

"This is serious business, we are not overreacting," Fauci told Curry about numerous states issuing stay at home orders. "I'd like to get the people in the country to realize that we’re dealing with a serious problem ... I want to get rid of that misconception that there’s extremes."

The NBA, as all other professional sports leagues, suspended its season amid the outbreak.

Numerous states, including California, New York and Colorado, have issued stay at home orders.