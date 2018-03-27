Stephane Audran, Star of 'Babette's Feast,' Dies at 85

The French actress had a long creative collaboration with auteur Claude Chabrol, whose second wife she was and with whom she made 25 films.

Stephane Audran, an icon of French New Wave cinema who starred in movies by auteurs Eric Rohmer, Luis Bunuel and Claude Chabrol, has died at 85.

Her son, actor Thomas Chabrol, told the AFP news agency that Audran, who was the second wife of Claude Chabrol for 16 years, until 1980, had died early Tuesday, following a long illness. "She (Audran) had been in hospital for 10 days and she had returned home. She died peacefully at around 2 a.m.," he said.

Audran's more memorable film roles include Chabrol's 1970 film Le Boucher, Bunuel's The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie in 1972, and Gabriel Axel's 1987 art house hit Babette's Feast, in which she had the starring role of Babette Hersant.

Born Colette Dacheville on Nov. 2, 1932, Audran went on to become a mainstay of European cinema in the late 1960s and 1970s after getting her start in French theater. In all, she made 25 films with the prolific Chabrol, many classics about murderous intrigue that starred Audran as an adulterous or betrayed wife called Helene, including in Les Biches and La Rupture.

Chabrol after his divorce from Audran said: "My rapport with Stephane as an actress is more agreeable now than when we were married. When you spend your days and nights with your wife and then you look through the camera and see her again, it's just too much."

Her TV roles including a star turn as Lord Marchmain's mistress Cara in the period drama Brideshead Revisited. Audran won a BAFTA in 1974 for her role in The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, after receiving BAFTA nominations for roles in Le Boucher and Babette's Feast.

She also received three Caesar nominations in France, and picked up a best supporting actress Caesar for her role in the 1978 film Violette Noziere. And Audran was named best actress in 1989 by the London Critics Circle Film Awards for her star turn in Babette's Feast.