Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Grisham, who also served as communications director, has never held a press briefing. She will be First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff.

Stephanie Grisham, who became the White House press secretary in June 2019, is now leaving that role.

In taking on the role, she had replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had replaced early press secretary Sean Spicer.

Grisham, unlike Spicer and Sanders, has never held a White House press briefing.

"[Chief of staff Mark] Meadows is currently considering several candidates for the press secretary job, including Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany," CNN reported. "The new chief of staff is also considering hiring Alyssa Farah, the current spokeswoman for the Defense Department, for a communications role, among others," two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Before becoming White House communications director and press secretary, Grisham handled communications for First Lady Melania Trump.

The First Lady's office announced her return as chief of staff Tuesday morning.

"I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” said Melania Trump. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

"I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”