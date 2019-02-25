Stephen A. Smith Signs With WME

The agency will represent the outspoken sports personality in all areas, including his next contract negotiation with ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith has signed with WME in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He was previously with CAA.

One of the loudest and most recognizable voices in sports, Smith currently co-hosts ESPN's weekday series First Take as well as ESPN Radio's The Stephen A. Smith Show. Since first joining the network in 2003 as an analyst, he has gone on to be involved with dozens of its projects, including hosting several SportsCenter specials a year. WME will be involved in the next negotiation of his ESPN contract, which according to Uproxx expires in 2021, as well as other areas of his business, including endorsements, books and speaking engagements.

Smith also has done a bit of acting, recurring as (what else?) a reporter on General Hospital and also appearing in Chris Rock's 2007 rom-com I Think I Love My Wife. He began his career writing for such newspapers as the Winston-Salem Journal, the Greensboro News and Record and the New York Daily News, then made his name at the Philadelphia Inquirer, serving as a sports reporter for ten years and then a columnist for seven.

Smith continues to be managed by Rushion McDonald.