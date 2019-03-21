Netflix Marketing Exec Stephen Bruno Moves to MGM as New CMO

He'd been with the streamer for four years.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has tapped Stephen Bruno as its new chief marketing officer. The news comes as Bruno, a veteran in film and TV marketing, departs Netflix after a four-year tenure.

“Stephen is a creative industry leader and we are excited to welcome him to MGM as we build on our momentum as a leading independent content creator backed by an iconic library of brands,” said MGM Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett and MGM COO Christopher Brearton in a joint statement. “He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe. As we drive our content portfolio forward, he brings the perfect balance of film, television and cutting-edge digital expertise. We also look forward to having Stephen be a key part of the greenlight process across our businesses. His years of theatrical film experience will be especially invaluable to United Artists Releasing as the newly-expanded venture continues to carry out the storied legacy of its namesake as a home to the most creative storytellers.”

Bruno had served as Netflix’s vice president of creative marketing since 2015. There, he oversaw the global campaigns for such massive series as Stranger Things, The Crown and Narcos — as well as features Bird Box, Mudbound and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.



Prior to Netflix, Bruno worked at both The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films. He supervised multiple theatrical releases, including for Oscar-winners Silver Linings Playbook and The Artist. His Netflix departure comes amid quite a bit of executive movement at the dominant streamer, with several longtime staffers getting new roles in recent weeks.



“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the MGM team and look forward to doing my part to build an exciting future for the iconic brand around the globe,” said Bruno. “My years at Netflix have been exhilarating and I am inspired to bring my learnings to one of the most legendary entertainment companies in the world, MGM.”