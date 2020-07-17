Stephen Colbert Criticizes Lack of Peaceful Protest News Coverage With Fake Ad

The 'Late Show' host suggested a video filter to help nonviolent Black Lives Matter demonstrations get attention from outlets that have stopped covering ongoing protests.

Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests have continued to take place throughout the country, following the killing of George Floyd in May. But according to Stephen Colbert, there seems to be less media coverage of recent protests compared to the beginning of the current wave of demonstrations, when there were also multiple reported instances of violence amid the protests.

The Late Show host highlighted this change on Thursday's edition of the CBS late night show, saying, "we're not seeing [protests] as often as we used to because apparently the media isn't focusing on the protests as much as they did when there was more clashing with authority and destruction of property."

So he unveiled a fake ad for a video filter designed to generate more attention for peaceful demonstrations.

Over footage of peaceful protesters marching, holding signs and kneeling, a voice introduces Car-A-Fire, "the brand new video filter guaranteed to make your protest footage newsworthy."

The fake filter works by superimposing a fake burning car on videos of nonviolent protests. The commercial goes on to show the out-of-place filter in the middle of large peaceful gatherings and behind small neighborhood dances supporting Black transgender lives.

"Everything gets more attention when you add a jarring touch of violence, which is why Car-A-Fire is also great for C-SPAN hearings, Zoom meetings and even wedding videos," the voice continues.

The product's tagline? "The revolution will not be televised unless you add a burning car."

In a June episode of The Late Show, Colbert chatted with California Sen. Kamala Harris, where she said that lack of media coverage won't slow down the the calls for justice and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

"They're not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they're not going to stop after Election Day," Harris said. "Everyone should take note of that on both levels, that they're not going to let up and they should not and we should not."

Watch the segment below.