Stephen Crisman, Documentarian for 'Biography' and 'Investigative Reports,' Dies at 69

He was married for more than two decades to actress Mariel Hemingway, and they had two daughters.

Stephen Crisman, a writer, director and producer of television documentaries, died Dec. 19 in Los Angeles after a battle with melanoma, a family spokesman announced. He was 69.

Before he became a filmmaker, Crisman worked at the Hard Rock Café outposts in London and New York. He was married to Oscar-nominated actress Mariel Hemingway from 1984 until their 2009 divorce.

Crisman did several documentaries for A&E's Biography series, including looks at the lives of Bob Dylan, Eugene O'Neill and Ernest Hemingway, Mariel's grandfather, and he wrote, directed and produced 2005's Hemingway's Cuba, hosted by his then-wife.

His résumé also included installments for A&E's Investigative Reports series, 2004's Inside Dish With Rachael Ray for the Food Network and the 2016 Emmy-nominated short documentary Munich '72 and Beyond for PBS.

Crisman was raised in Falls Church, Virginia, and lived in Sun Valley, Idaho, for the past several years. He was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2000.

Survivors include his daughters Dree, an actress and model, and Langley, an illustrator, with Hemingway; his brother, Rick; and his fiancé, Penelope.