Stephen Galloway Named Dean of Chapman University's Film School

After nearly three decades at The Hollywood Reporter, the publication's executive editor will become only the second dean of the Dodge College since its founding in 1996.

Chapman University has hired Stephen Galloway, executive editor at The Hollywood Reporter, as its new dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.

Galloway, who has spent nearly three decades at THR in writing, editing and leadership roles, will begin his position at Chapman on March 30.

At THR he created the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, which pairs high school juniors from schools in South Central Los Angeles with top-level women in film and TV. Galloway spearheaded and hosted the publication’s popular Roundtable series, which air on SundanceTV and Hulu as Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2019, Galloway helped launch the magazine's inaugural Empowerment in Entertainment event and started a leadership program for young men and women of color, the Young Executives Fellowship, in association with Oprah Winfrey.

During his THR tenure, he ran the film department and wrote hundreds of magazine features and profiles, including traveling to Haiti with Sean Penn, hitting the gym with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and spending a summer afternoon on Lake Cuomo in Italy with George and Amal Clooney (and the twins).

"Stephen has been the heart and emotional soul of The Hollywood Reporter for many years, and the mentorship programs he's launched have literally changed lives," said Matthew Belloni, editorial director at THR. "We're so sad to lose him but very happy to see him pursue his passion for education and take on this next phase of his career."

Galloway graduated from Cambridge University with First Class Honors and came to America on a Harkness Fellowship (the British version of a Rhodes Scholarship). After studying at the American Film Institute’s conservatory, he worked in film and television both in the U.S. and France before joining THR.

He is the author of Leading Lady, a biography of Sherry Lansing, the first female head of a major studio. He also created and hosted The Hollywood Masters, an interview series with top filmmakers that shot at Loyola Marymount's School of Film and Television in front of a student audience. The series is available on Netflix.

At Chapman, Galloway will become the second dean of Dodge College since its founding in 1996 and will take over for interim dean Michael Kowalski. The school's founding dean, Robert Bassett, served for 23 years and retired in August 2019.

"I’m thrilled to be joining Chapman. It’s an exceptional university with a wonderful faculty and the most dynamic leader in president Daniele Struppa. Dodge deservedly ranks among the world’s finest film schools in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual rankings and I’m humbled to be its new dean," said Galloway. "I want to thank THR’s Matt Belloni for being my friend and editor for so many years; now we’ll be working together on some exciting joint ventures."

Added Chapman University Provost Glenn M. Pfeiffer: "After a robust search process, Stephen demonstrated the leadership and in-depth knowledge of the industry that can really benefit Dodge and our students. He is joining a top-tier college with exceptionally talented faculty, staff and students who will surely thrive under his leadership."