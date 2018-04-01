Stephen Glover Says Proposed Taylor Swift 'Deadpool' Episode Was "Last Straw"

In a since-deleted tweet the producer, and brother of Donald Glover, says their idea for an episode about the singer was what sunk the planned show.

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were recently rumored to have left their roles on the animated Deadpool TV series over creative differences.

Now, Stephen Glover has revealed more details about the Glovers' departure from the show. Discussing an episode about Taylor Swift, Stephen Glover says this was “last straw” for the project, which was then taken out of the brothers’ hands, The Wrap reports.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol,” Stephen Glover wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Around of the gang.”

Stephen Glover's remarks follows a series of since-deleted tweets from Donald Glover revealing that he wasn’t “too busy to work on Deadpool,” as some had suggested. Donald Glover then proceeded to tweet out pages after page of the show’s deeply meta scrip, which finds the Deadpool character wondering aloud why his animated series got scrapped.

