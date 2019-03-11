CBS TV Distribution’s Stephen Hackett to Retire, Jonathan Bingaman to Lead Sales

Bingaman has been named executive vice president of domestic licensing and distribution.

Longtime CBS Television Distribution exec Stephen Hackett announced his plans to retire on Monday, soon ceding his top post in sales to Jonathan Bingaman.

“I’ve been blessed through out my years at King World and CBS to be surrounded by great people and great shows,” said Hackett. “It really has been a privilege to be associated with such a great team. The time is right for me to hand over the reins of the sales team to Bing. He will be terrific in his new role. I look forward to the next chapter in my life on my cattle ranch in Colorado.”

The move allows for Bingaman to take over sales, rising to the new role of executive vice president of domestic licensing and distribution. Bingaman will oversee all domestic program sales for broadcast, cable and digital networks. (This includes first-run and off-network series from CBS Television Distribution and CBS Television Studios, as well as product from CBS News, CBS Films and Showtime.)

“Under Steve’s leadership, our sales team has thrived, with recent long-term renewals for three of our top-rated shows Dr. Phil, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy,” said CBS Global Distribution Group president and CEO Armando Nuñez. “He’s leaving us with a great foundation and team in place for the future. Aside from being a great dealmaker, he’s also been a great friend, and we wish him well as he tackles his next life adventures.”

Of Bingaman, who has been with CBS TV Distribution for 18 years, CBS Global Distribution Group chief operation and financial officer Steve LoCascio said, “During Jonathan’s tenure at CTD, he has played an integral role in maximizing the value of our content across the entire television landscape with innovative ideas and deals. His experience selling to multiple platforms over the years as the television landscape has evolved, combined with his institutional knowledge, made him the obvious choice to lead our talented, seasoned, top-flight sales team that has worked together for many years.”