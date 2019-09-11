Stephen King on 'The Institute,' Donald Trump and If He'll Ever Retire

The author said of his latest work, "I try to keep my politics and my stories separate but they bleed over because I also live a life... and these have been kind of dark times."

Stephen King visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his latest novel, The Institute, while also chatting about President Trump and if he has plans to retire after writing over 60 books.

In King'sThe Institute — which will be adapted as a limited series for Spyglass Media Group — children with supernatural abilities are taken from their parents and incarcerated, a detail that draws eery parallels to horrifying conditions children currently face while in U.S. migrant detention centers.

Colbert asked the author if politics or President Donald Trump specifically has influenced his most recent work. King noted that ever since the 2016 election, the nation has dealt with a nervous atmosphere. "I try to keep my politics and my stories separate, but they bleed over because I also have a life. And these have been kind of dark times," King said.

As to whether he has Trump blocked on Twitter, King replied "Yes, because I have a fairly high tolerance for crap but there comes a certain time to turn it off."

King and Colbert discussed the author dedicating The Institute to his grandsons. King noted he enjoys writing about children, as he has also done with Carrie and The Talisman, because "kids... have a unique view. They are people who are pretty much vulnerable to the adult work and that's what I wrote about a little bit in The Institute. I wanted to see kids get up on their hind legs and fight the power."

King, who turns 72 on Sept. 21, marks his 61st novel with The Institute. When asked if retirement is an upcoming option, King shared, "God will tell me when to retire."

"This is the best job in the world because nobody can make you retire at a mandatory age. You can continue until you start to drivel… I think that for now I'm enjoying what I'm doing."