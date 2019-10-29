Stephen Myles Berger to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Art Directors Guild

The art department veteran will be honored at the 24th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards on Feb. 1, 2020.

The Art Directors Guild revealed Tuesday that production designer Stephen Myles Berger, known for films including Basic Instinct and Sunshine Boys, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Set Designers and Model Makers Council.

As well as his numerous film credits, Berger's five-decade career includes work as an art director and set designer on television shows such as Desperate Housewives, Malcolm in the Middle, Scandal and Hawaii Five-O. His production design portfolio also extends to theme parks around the world including Universal Studios and Magic Mountain in California, and parks in Dubai and Japan.

"Stephen’s artistic abilities have traversed television, film and theme parks for the last half century. Those who have had the chance to work with him enjoy his energy, enthusiasm and skill. We appreciate his years of service as a teacher, a mentor, a trustee in the Guild and are proud to have him as an example of a person who represents the best of the Set Design craft," said Kristen Davis, ADG Set Designers and Model Makers Council Chair.

There will be additional honorees in the categories of lifetime achievement and cinematic imagery, as well as new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame, announced at a later date.

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award include Bill Anderson, Cate Bangs, Marty Kline and Joe Musso.

The award will be handed to Berger at the 24th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards on Feb. 1, 2020, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.