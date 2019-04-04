Sterling K. Brown to Star in True-Life Sports Drama 'Rise'

Kevin Rodney Sullivan will direct the true story that has been dated for Easter 2020.

Sterling K. Brown is in talks to star in inspirational sports drama Rise.

The Emmy winner will play Willie Davis, a janitor at a Louisiana middle school who took over coaching the boys basketball program, which was in danger of being canceled due to funding, and the team would go on to make it to the state championship. Davis' real-life story has been covered in HBO's Real Sports feature segments.

AFFIRM Films, Sony's faith-based label that was behind titles Miracles from Heaven and Heaven is For Real, will produce in partnership with Crystal City Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures.

Rise, which will begin filming in May in Louisiana, has been set for an April 10, 2020 wide release.

Kevin Rodney Sullivan (Guess Who) will direct the project for AFFIRM from a script by Randy Brown (Trouble with the Curve) and Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans). Ari Pinchot, Stuart Avi Savitsky, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley will produce.

"Sports films typically teach us something more than just ‘sports,' They leave us with a better understanding and knowledge of ourselves and what it takes to live our best life and lift up those around us, no matter the circumstances," said head of AFFIRM Rich Peluso.

“We have always been fascinated by stories that illustrate how one person can change the trajectory of a life or a community and Willie had that impact on the people he coached," said Crystal City's Ari Pinchot, with Gulfstream's Mike Karz and Bill Bindley adding, “Willie’s story inspired and moved us the very first time we heard it. We are thrilled to be working with AFFIRM Films and Crystal City Entertainment. We all believe Kevin Rodney Sullivan is the perfect director to be bringing this story to life for a wide audience.”

"Willie Davis is a true American hero. I’m honored to tell his story on film and there’s nothing better than having Sterling K. Brown play the role,” said Sullivan, who is a veteran television director, having recently helmed episodes of You, All American and DC series Titans.

Brown, repped by Innovative, JWS Entertainment, Bloom Hergott, was mostly recently seen in the third season of This Is Us, which just aired its season finale. His recent films credits include The Predator and Black Panther, and is set for Paramount's The Rhythm Section and will voice star in Sony's Angry Birds II and Disney's Frozen II.