Steve Buscemi, Lola Kirke, Chris Messina Join 'Three Sisters' Ensemble

Tony Award winner Sam Gold will direct the new Chekhov adaptation by Clare Barron, with previously announced stars Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac.

Steve Buscemi will make a rare return to the New York stage this spring, playing Chebutykin opposite previously announced leads Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in a major off-Broadway production of Chekhov's Three Sisters.

Buscemi's last theater appearance was alongside Al Pacino in a 2002 staging of Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

Also joining the revival of Chekhov's classic tragicomedy of yearning and dissatisfaction, which stars Gerwig as Masha and Isaac as Vershinin, are Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Olga, Emily Davis as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones as Ferapont, Lola Kirke as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez as Rodhe, Matthew Maher as Tuzenbach, Chris Messina as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten as Andrei, Ben Sinclair as Kulygin and Virginia Wing as Anfisa.

The production will mark director Sam Gold's return to New York Theatre Workshop, where he staged a revelatory Othello in 2016, reset in a contemporary war zone, that starred Daniel Craig, David Oyelowo, Rachel Brosnahan and Finn Wittrock. That limited-engagement production became one of the season's hottest tickets, as Three Sisters is expected to be.

The project also represents a reunion for Gold with both Isaac, whom he directed in Hamlet in 2017, and Gerwig, who starred in his production of Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike in 2014.

Gold won a Tony Award in 2015 for best direction of a musical with Fun Home. Among his many off-Broadway successes was a 2012 intimate modern-dress staging of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, adapted by frequent collaborator Annie Baker.

Three Sisters will be presented in a new version by gifted playwright Clare Barron, a finalist last year for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama with her unorthodox exploration of preteen female experience, Dance Nation, which also won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

The design team on Three Sisters features sets by Andrew Lieberman and Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jane Cox and sound by Mikaal Sulaiman. The production begins previews May 13 at NYTW ahead of a June 1 official opening, with the limited run scheduled through July 12.

Currently running through March 29 at NYTW is Celine Song's Endlings, while the company's production of Sanctuary City, the new play from Cost of Living Pulitzer winner Martyna Majok, begins performances March 4 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. NYTW also is represented on Broadway by 2019 best musical Tony winner Hadestown, and by the upcoming transfer of Sing Street.