Steve Coogan to Receive BAFTA's Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award

The British comedy hero and man behind TV legend Alan Partridge will be honored in L.A.

Steve Coogan is set to be honored by the British Academy's L.A. branch.

The multi-BAFTA winning Brit will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy at the 2019 Britannia Awards, BAFTA's biggest event outside the U.K. Coogan joins previously announced honoree Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film, and Jackie Chan, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia award for worldwide contribution to entertainment.

“Throughout his three-decade career, Coogan has mastered the art of making people laugh and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant portrayal of comedic characters. His most popular creation — the politically incorrect media personality, Alan Partridge — garnered him worldwide recognition as one of the greatest TV characters,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards.

“Coogan’s countless achievements make him an incredibly deserving recipient of this year’s Charlie Chaplin Britannia award for excellence in comedy. We look forward to honoring him in October.”

Coogan landed his first job as an impersonator and comic on the satirical TV series Spitting Image. In 1992, he won the Perrier Award for his show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. While appearing on various shows on BBC Radio 4, the iconic British institution that is Alan Partridge was born. The character moved from radio to TV and over the years has picked up a number of BAFTAs and British Comedy Awards. The latest series of Mid Morning Matters aired on Sky Atlantic in February 2016, with critical acclaim, and was followed by mockumentary special Scissored Isle for Sky in late May. Alan Partridge’s second book, Alan Partridge: Nomad, was released in October 2016. Earlier this year, This Time With Alan Partridge aired on BBC One to rave reviews.

Coogan’s film career includes five films with Michael Winterbottom and performances in The Parole Officer, 24 Hour Party People, A Cock and Bull Story, Night at the Museum, Tropic Thunder, In the Loop, The Look of Love, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Despicable Me 2 and 3 and Philomena. He was recognized for his role as producer and co-writer for Philomena, winning the BAFTA award for best adapted screenplay in addition to being nominated for best British film and best film. Philomena was also nominated for four Academy Awards, including best film and best adapted screenplay.

This year, Coogan earned his first BAFTA best actor nomination for his role in the critically acclaimed Stan & Ollie, starring opposite John C. Reilly.

The Britannia Awards, which for the second year are being streamed on Britbox in the U.S. and Canada, will take place Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.