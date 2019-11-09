Steve Coogan's 'Trip to Greece' Comedy Lands at IFC Films

Coogan and Rob Brydon reteam with director Michael Winterbottom for the fourth edition of their 'The Trip' franchise.

IFC Films has nabbed the U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom's The Trip to Greece, the fourth instalment of their The Trip franchise that sees Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite for another semi-fictional working vacation in Europe.

IFC Films plans to release the film in summer 2020. The Sky original film sees Coogan and Brydon in another comedy and culinary outing amid classical ruins and restaurants and hotels across Greece.

"We have travelled all over Europe with Steve, Rob, and Michael in what is the most successful and tasty independent franchise and we can’t wait to present U.S. audiences with the latest trip to Greece!" Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films, said in a statement about her company's 11th collaboration with Winterbottom.

The British director's improvised travelogue is produced by Melissa Parmenter and Josh Hyams for Revolution Films.

The Trip to Greece has also been sold to Madman Entertainment for Australia, Non Stop for Scandinavia, Elevation Pictures for Canada and California Filmes for Latin America.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 9 daily issue at the American Film Market.