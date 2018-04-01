Hollywood Pays Tribute to Steven Bochco

The prolific showrunner died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Steven Bochco, the strong-willed writer and producer who brought gritty realism and sprawling ensemble casts to the small screen with such iconic series as Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue.

Bochco died Sunday morning at age 74 after a long battle with leukemia. "Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," spokesman Phillip Arnold said. "He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by."

Bochco, a 10-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, also was behind the Neil Patrick Harris ABC comedy-drama Doogie Howser, M.D. and the TNT drama Murder in the First.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was ABC Network president when NYPD Blue launched, was among those who paid tribute on Twitter:

Steven Bochco: Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends., and I am deeply saddened. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 2, 2018

Read below to see what others in the industry are saying about the prolific showrunner.

It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/jTqhyAuO0k — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) April 2, 2018

So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. #RIP — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice. We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration. https://t.co/IWT2Zfr3Nf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 2, 2018

As a kid, “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law” were rituals in my house. All of us who grew up watching great TV and have benefited from the ground he broke owe pioneer Steven Bochco a debt of gratitude. RIP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 2, 2018

Just heard Legendary tv producer Steven Bochco passed away. His groundbreaking storytelling was a big influence on me pursuing a career as a professional actor. Was blessed to get to direct one of his shows and tell him in person. RIP Mr. Television — Eriq La Salle (@EriqLaSalle23) April 2, 2018

Heartbroken over the death of the great #StevenBochco. He was an amazing talent. His autobiography is a must-read. He changed television forever. pic.twitter.com/eruSVwx79Q — Mark A. Altman (@markaaltman) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco Dies at 74 https://t.co/4L1lFXhIJF via @thr This man meant the world to me. Mentor is not a strong enough word. Nor is friend. He taught me so much about the business, and life, and always had my back. I'm so sad. — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) April 2, 2018

Televison really lost a legend today... RIP Steven Bochco. https://t.co/p1PjTRpwei — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) April 2, 2018

Oh no. Some of the best shows on TV ever. RIP Steven Bochco. https://t.co/ZsASw2SEKy — Alan Hunter (@AlanHunterMTV) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco. My heart is breaking. His legacy will live on forever. — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinSVU) April 2, 2018

I remember going to Steven Bochco’s house with my parents when I was a kid. He was always so nice to me and continued to be nothing but gracious to me whenever I would see him as I got older. He was great friends with my dad and put him on Hill Street Blues and...(con’t) — David Pressman (@DavidPressman) April 2, 2018

...4 years on Doogie Howser. Just the other day, watching Ready Player One I thought how cool it was that they referenced the movie he wrote, Silent Running (great movie you should see it). He was a great talent and so sorry to hear about his passing. RIP — David Pressman (@DavidPressman) April 2, 2018