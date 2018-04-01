Hollywood Pays Tribute to Steven Bochco

5:40 PM PDT 4/1/2018 by THR Staff

Getty Images
Steven Bochco in 2001

The prolific showrunner died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Steven Bochco, the strong-willed writer and producer who brought gritty realism and sprawling ensemble casts to the small screen with such iconic series as Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue.

Bochco died Sunday morning at age 74 after a long battle with leukemia. "Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," spokesman Phillip Arnold said. "He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by."

Bochco, a 10-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, also was behind the Neil Patrick Harris ABC comedy-drama Doogie Howser, M.D. and the TNT drama Murder in the First.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was ABC Network president when NYPD Blue launched, was among those who paid tribute on Twitter:

Read below to see what others in the industry are saying about the prolific showrunner.

