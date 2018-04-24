Webby Awards: Steven Soderbergh, Laura Linney, #MeToo Trailblazer Susan Fowler Among 2018 Honorees

In addition, Jay-Z, Kourtney Kardashian, 'Game of Thrones' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' are among the winners, who will be honored at the May 14 ceremony.

Steven Soderbergh, Laura Linney, #MeToo trailblazer Susan Fowler and Jesse Williams are among the special achievement winners who will be recognized at the 22nd annual Webby Awards.

Soderbergh won for his recent horror movie, Unsane, which he filmed entirely on an iPhone, and his new interactive mobile filmmaking app, Mosaic. The director behind Ocean’s Eleven and Erin Brockovich is being recognized as film and video person of the year for "pushing the boundaries of what is possible digital storytelling."

Best actress Linney is being honored for her performance in Netflix's original series Ozark.

Former Uber engineer Fowler was named person of the year for sharing a personal and powerful account online to expose a deep culture of misogyny and sexual harassment at the company, which helped to ignite the #MeToo movement.

Williams worked to break barriers by calling attention to the lack of diversity in both entertainment and tech through his newest app, BLeBRiTY.

Other special achievement winners include recording artist FKA Twigs and restaurateur/TV personality David Chang. Chris Long was named best athlete, while Mozilla's Mitchell Baker will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

Meanwhile, winners of the Webby Awards from the worlds of film and television include Jay-Z for best individual performance for Smile, RuPaul: What’s the Tee With Michelle Visage for best host (podcasts and digital audio), Vogue.com's Meryl Streep cover interview with Anna Wintour for variety (film and video), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #PUBERME campaign for celebrity/fan (social), Gigi Gorgeous for best trailer (film and video), Curb Your Enthusiasm - Binge on Curb for best use of video (social), Pandora for best streaming audio (mobile sites and apps), The Simpsons' "Donald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office" for best comedy: individual short or episode (film and video) and HBO NOW for entertainment (mobile sites and apps).

Vanity Fair won for best magazine (websites), while The New Yorker won for best writing — editorial (websites). Super Deluxe won for best overall social presence — media/entertainment (social).

Webby winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences; members include Lyft CEO Logan Green, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, Instagram’s Eva Chen and CNN host Van Jones. This year, 3 million votes from Internet users in more than 240 countries and territories around the world to choose the winners of the Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Among the People's Voice winners are Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian for best celebrity/fan website, Katy Perry’s "Chained to the Rhythm" campaign for music (social), The Daily Show: Social Media for humor and best writing (social), CNN's Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown: Return to Catalunya for travel and adventure (film and video), Gaga: Five Foot Two for best music and best editing (film and video) and Coachella for events (websites). Game of Thrones won multiple People's Voice Awards, for best overall social presence — media/entertainment (social), trailer (film and video) and digital campaign (advertising, media and PR).

The Academy on Tuesday also announced the first-ever Webby for media company of the year, which was awarded to National Geographic, which also topped all winners with 26 Webbys overall. Vice followed with 12 total wins, HBO with 11, Conde Nast with 10 and Google with eight.

Winners will be recognized at a May 14 ceremony — where they will present speeches limited to five words only — at New York's Cipriani Wall Street. Amber Ruffin is set to host.

A full list of winners can be found at http://webbyawards.com/winners.