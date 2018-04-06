Steven Spielberg, Alex Gibney Team for Discovery Channel Series 'Why We Hate'

Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard will direct the investigation into human hatred, and how to overcome it.

Discovery Channel has tapped Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney to executive produce Why We Hate, a six-part series on why people have hatred, and how to overcome it.

Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard, who earned an Emmy for their documentary When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, will direct the series, to debut on Discovery in 2019.

Why We Hate will be produced by Spielberg's Amblin Television and Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, in association with Escape Artists for Discovery Channel. "Why We Hate has been a four-year discussion with Steven and Alex on how to best capture the domestic and global trends that are growing around the world and bring those facts and stories to a worldwide audience,” said Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav, in a statement.

Spielberg, best known for movies like Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The Post and currently Ready Player One, said of the TV project in his own statement: "Getting to the root of the human condition is something I find not only fascinating, but absolutely necessary in understanding who we are."

The series will draw on research in psychology, neuroscience, sociology and history. The six-parter will be executive produced by Spielberg, Gibney, Frank Marshall, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Yael Melamede, Erica Sashin, Steve Tisch, Jon Bardin and David McKillop.