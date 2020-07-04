Steven Spielberg's Daughter, Destry Allyn, Reveals Engagement

Steven Spielberg and Destry Allyn at the New York Film Festival in 2017

The actress-writer-director is set to marry actor Genc Legrand.

Steven Spielberg's actress-director-writer daughter Destry Allyn is engaged to longtime boyfriend Genc Legrand, Allyn announced Friday on her Instagram account.

She captioned two photos — one of the happy couple and the other of her engagement ring, which she's also sporting in the first photo as she gives Legrand a kiss on the cheek — by writing, "Holy cannoli, I'm engaged!!!"

"I am so excited to take on life with my best friend!," she continued. "This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!!"

Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Ireland Baldwin and sister Sasha Spielberg were among those congratulating Allyn on the news.

Allyn also showed off the ring in a video and photos on her Instagram story, including several shots of her celebrating the engagement with friends.

Allyn, who dropped her famous surname as she pursued her own Hollywood career, is the youngest daughter of Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw.

The former model and competitive horse rider recently appeared in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True. She's also accompanied her father on numerous red carpets.

Legrand, according to his personal website, is an actor originally from Switzerland who graduated from the two-year conservatory program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Check out Allyn's Instagram post below.