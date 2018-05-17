Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio in Early Talks to Reteam for Ulysses S. Grant Movie

DiCaprio would produce via his Appian Way banner.

Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio, who last worked together on 2002's Catch Me If you Can, are in early discussions to reteam for a Ulysses S. Grant biopic.

It was previously announced that DiCaprio's Appian Way shingle had acquired the Ron Chernow's biography, Grant, and would be developing the project with Lionsgate.

Robin Hood scripter David James Kelly will pen the feature, which would be produced by DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson.

It is unclear where this project would fall on Spielberg's already packed schedule. The director is gearing up for the next Indiana Jones movie that will shot sometime next year and is in development on a musical remake of West Side Story. It was recently announced that he would be tackling his first DC Comics movie, working with Warner Bros. on a movie about the World War II action-adventure hero Blackhawk.

DiCaprio, who will next film Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is attached to several features where he would play famous men of history, including a Leonardo da Vinci project for Paramount and a Teddy Roosevelt film that will reunite him with director Martin Scorsese.