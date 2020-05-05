Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Re-Ups Output Deal With Nordisk Film

The company secures Scandinavian rights to upcoming Amblin productions through the end of 2021.

Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners has renewed its output deal with Nordisk Film, giving the group exclusive rights to upcoming Amblin features across Scandinavia for a further two years.

"Maybe more than ever, the world needs great films and captivating stories, and Amblin is all about that," said Kenneth Wiberg, president of Nordisk Film Distribution and vp of Nordisk Film. "Nordic audiences have embraced Amblin’s high-quality films and they constitute an important part of our international film slate going forward."

The deal, unveiled Tuesday, sees Nordisk secure exclusive rights to Amblin titles across Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland through the end of 2021. The agreement covers all rights across platforms, from theatrical, video-on-demand and home entertainment to free and pay TV.

"Nordisk Film is one of the oldest, largest and most successful film companies in Europe," said Amblin Partners’ COO and general counsel Chris Floyd. "We know that, with Nordisk, our films are in the best possible hands in Scandinavia."

Nordisk also has a multi-year output deal with David Linde and Jeff Skoll's production banner Participant Media, an agreement that was extended last year to include Participant films produced with Amblin.

Nordisk has long been Amblin's distributor of choice in the Nordic region. Amblin's predecessor company DreamWorks Pictures signed the first deal with Nordisk back in 2012.

Sam Mendes' 1917, Amblin's most recent release, grossed close to $10 million across Nordisk's four territories. The two companies also shared success with the release of Steven Spielberg’s The Post and the Amblin-produced, Tate Taylor-directed thriller The Girl on the Train.

Among Amblin's in-development projects are a real-life tale based on Sonia “Sunny” Jacobs, a woman wrongfully convicted of murder who was later freed set up a center to assist exonerees, and an adaptation of Colum McCann's new novel Apeirogon, which chronicles the unlikely friendship between two fathers — an Israeli and a Palestinian — who each lost a daughter to violence and turned their grief into action and activism.



