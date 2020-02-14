Steven Spielberg Son's Debut Feature 'Honeydew' Heading to Berlin (Exclusive)

Yellow Veil Pictures will introduce the horror – starring Spielberg in his introductory role alongside Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley – to buyers at the European Film Market.

Honeydew, the New England-set horror starring Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer Spielberg in his introductory role, is heading to Berlin, with New York/L.A.-based arthouse genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures having acquired world sales rights.

The film comes from director Devereux Milburn and producers Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson. Yellow Veil will begin pre-sales at this month’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Also starring Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley, Honeydew is described as a as "feverish horror" set in New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son.

“We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn’s vision to the market at this year’s EFM," said Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms. "With shades of De Palma’s frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, Honeydew immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror."

Added Milburn: "I’m so excited to team up with YVP, and for the opportunity to find a wider audience for this modern-day Hansel and Gretel story. This piece, in all of its darkness and absurdity, is one that is truly close to my heart and reflective of a real human dilemma, and I can't wait for people to eat it up."