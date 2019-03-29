Stevie Nicks Becomes First Woman to be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Twice

Stevie Nicks performing at the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The singer was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks, the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, kicked off the 2019 ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday with a superb performance of her 1983 solo hit, "Stand Back."

Nicks was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac. After the performance, she said she was wearing "the original 'Stand Back' cape."

"Not one thread's out of place," she said.

Don Henley joined Nicks onstage for "Leather and Lace," while former One Direction member Harry Styles — who inducted Nicks on Friday night — strummed his guitar as they both sang "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

"So tonight, standing in for Tom Petty is Mr. Harry Styles," Nicks said.

She closed her performance with "Edge of Seventeen." Later on, Nicks encouraged women in groups or bands to break away to record solo music — so they have a chance at being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

She told female musicians in groups that they shouldn't break up their bands, but to break away "just to do an album."

Nicks said she knows female musicians will achieve the Rock Hall feat she accomplished because she's "going to give you all the directions."

"What I am doing is opening up the door for other women," added the singer.