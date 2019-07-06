Stevie Wonder to Take Break From Performing for Kidney Transplant
"I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good," he assured fans at London's BST Festival.
Stevie Wonder has revealed that he's taking a break from performing to undergo a kidney transplant this September. The Motown legend took a moment onstage at London's BST Festival on Saturday to break the news to the crowd.
"I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good," he assured fans after informing them of the upcoming surgery. "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors. I told you what’s up. I am good. I love you and God bless you."
The 69-year-old Wonder said he'll be performing three more shows before going on hiatus to receive the procedure.
Check out video of the announcement below.
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019