Stevie Wonder to Take Break From Performing for Kidney Transplant

"I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good," he assured fans at London's BST Festival.

Stevie Wonder has revealed that he's taking a break from performing to undergo a kidney transplant this September. The Motown legend took a moment onstage at London's BST Festival on Saturday to break the news to the crowd.

"I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good," he assured fans after informing them of the upcoming surgery. "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors. I told you what’s up. I am good. I love you and God bless you."

The 69-year-old Wonder said he'll be performing three more shows before going on hiatus to receive the procedure.

Check out video of the announcement below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.